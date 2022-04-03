IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEX were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX opened at $192.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.96. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.