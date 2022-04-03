Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.54.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.14. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.