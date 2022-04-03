Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.98. Immatics shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 577 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $523.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Immatics by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,401,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

