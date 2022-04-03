Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of IMRX opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $18,082,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

