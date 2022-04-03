Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Imperial Brands stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

