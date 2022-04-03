Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.28. 401,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,234. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.