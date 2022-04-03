indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 971,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $998.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 803.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 438,611 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

