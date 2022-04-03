Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $5.17. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 4,302 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($15.49) to €16.10 ($17.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

