Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 121,997 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

