Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INFI. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of INFI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 761,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

