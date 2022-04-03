Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Position Trimmed by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BDEC opened at $34.26 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.