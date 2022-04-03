Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 1,092,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 683,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
The firm has a market cap of C$11.26 million and a P/E ratio of -98.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)
Featured Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.