Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading Down 5%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 3,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.
NOTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $631.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In related news, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip A. Downing acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,916 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 41.4% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
