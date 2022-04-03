Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Trading Down 5%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 3,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Inotiv alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $631.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.70). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip A. Downing acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,916 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 41.4% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.