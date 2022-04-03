Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.37.
About Input Capital (CVE:INP)
Featured Articles
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.