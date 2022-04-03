Insider Buying: HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires 999 Shares of Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Shanahan bought 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $19,370.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQI. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

