Insider Buying: HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires 999 Shares of Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Shanahan bought 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $19,370.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of HQI stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQI. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
