Insider Buying: My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Insider Buys A$13,300.00 in Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Rating) insider Bryan Hughes acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$13,300.00 ($10,000.00).
Bryan Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Bryan Hughes purchased 22,940 shares of My Foodie Box stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$3,670.40 ($2,759.70).
