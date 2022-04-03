Insider Buying: Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases A$268,250.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Rating) insider Warwick Negus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$26.83 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of A$268,250.00 ($201,691.73).

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

