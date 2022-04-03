Insider Selling: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 286,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

