Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $1,493,700.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24.

Generac stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.55 and a 200-day moving average of $363.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

