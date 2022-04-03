Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $1,597,035.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deirdre Evens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $391,400.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.