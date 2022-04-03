Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Newmont stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, increased their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

