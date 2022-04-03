Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO Sells $11,385.99 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CAO William T. Roberts sold 1,023 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $11,385.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $592.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

