Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $396,900.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Laura Francis sold 2,310 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $451,212.30.

SWAV opened at $208.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -693.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $184.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

