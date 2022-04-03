Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $42,750.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $63,245.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $90.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,575,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Trupanion by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trupanion by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.