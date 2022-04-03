Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 413,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

