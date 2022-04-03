International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

