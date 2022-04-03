International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.12. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 648,394 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84. The company has a market cap of C$26.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

In other International Lithium news, insider Peter Kucak sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,076,041.14.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

