Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.46. 3,163,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. City Holding Co. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,153,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

