Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Ronald A. Leslie Sells 4,000 Shares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total transaction of C$64,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,534.24.

Ronald A. Leslie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60.

On Friday, March 11th, Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$246,006.00.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.68 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.41.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

