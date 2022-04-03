Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NYSE:IPI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 422,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,172. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $10,965,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

