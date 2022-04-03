Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $483.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.47 and a 200 day moving average of $564.55. Intuit has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

