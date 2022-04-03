Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $196.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.30 million to $197.38 million. Invacare posted sales of $196.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $872.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $863.60 million to $880.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $910.31 million, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $931.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other Invacare news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Invacare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.