Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 157,514 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.62.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
