Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.37.

INVH opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $18,493,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $38,727,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

