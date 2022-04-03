Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.00

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 1611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ipsen from €87.00 ($95.60) to €105.00 ($115.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Ipsen from €78.00 ($85.71) to €88.00 ($96.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

