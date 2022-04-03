IQE (LON:IQE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IQE to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 60 ($0.79).

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £277.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. IQE has a one year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

In related news, insider Andrew W. Nelson purchased 4,126,817 shares of IQE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,485,654.12 ($1,946,101.81). Also, insider Victoria Hull purchased 231,192 shares of IQE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £73,981.44 ($96,910.45).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

