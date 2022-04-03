iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $79.93 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

