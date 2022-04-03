iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Stake Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,654,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,035,000 after purchasing an additional 90,081 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,317,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.81. 177,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.87. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $116.97 and a 1-year high of $136.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.