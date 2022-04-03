iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

IYF stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $91.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.32.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

