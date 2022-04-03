Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Issuer Direct news, insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,624,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

