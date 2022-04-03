Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $12.65. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 16,200 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

