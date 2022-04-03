Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
See Also
