Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.23.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.