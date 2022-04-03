J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.06. 23,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,316. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
