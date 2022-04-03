J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.06. 23,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,316. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.