Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

J opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

