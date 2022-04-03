Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of JAGX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

