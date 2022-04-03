Jamie Schnur Acquires 3,250 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.36. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.96 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

