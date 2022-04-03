Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.42.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,224.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,077.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,288.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

