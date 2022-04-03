Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 249 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $354.00 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.85 and a 200 day moving average of $342.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

