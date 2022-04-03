Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. Compass Diversified’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

