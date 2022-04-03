Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,997 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $258.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

